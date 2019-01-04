Match Page - Scoreboard

Jump to main content

Prendergast’s Late Penalty Proves Decisive For Ireland U-20s
Prendergast’s Late Penalty Proves Decisive For Ireland U-20s
Prendergast’s Late Penalty Proves Decisive For Ireland U-20s

Sam Prendergast landed a 77th-minute penalty to top off his 18-point tally and guide the Ireland Under-20s to a nail-biting…
Ireland Edge Our France In Musgrave Park Thriller

The PWC Player of the Match Sam Prendergast landed a late penalty to give Ireland a two point victory by…
Under-20 Six Nations: Ireland Under-20s v France Under-20s

The sold-out signs are up at Musgrave Park as the Ireland Under-20s (sponsored by PwC) look to make home advantage…
Faloon And O’Tighearnaigh Relishing Ireland U-20s’ Cork Return

The Ireland Under-20s (sponsored by PwC) entertain France at Musgrave Park tonight (kick-off 8pm), with les Bleuets always providing a…
‘Seeing Matthew Do It Drove Me On’ – Devine

Devine is a surname we have become use to seeing in Ireland age grade squads in the last couple of…
