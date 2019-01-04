Match Page - Scoreboard
2 hours ago
Report
Prendergast’s Late Penalty Proves Decisive For Ireland U-20s
Sam Prendergast landed a 77th-minute penalty to top off his 18-point tally and guide the Ireland Under-20s to a nail-biting…
15 hours ago
Preview
Under-20 Six Nations: Ireland Under-20s v France Under-20s
The sold-out signs are up at Musgrave Park as the Ireland Under-20s (sponsored by PwC) look to make home advantage…
16 hours ago
News
Faloon And O’Tighearnaigh Relishing Ireland U-20s’ Cork Return
The Ireland Under-20s (sponsored by PwC) entertain France at Musgrave Park tonight (kick-off 8pm), with les Bleuets always providing a…
