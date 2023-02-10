Ireland Edge Our France In Musgrave Park Thriller

The PWC Player of the Match Sam Prendergast landed a late penalty to give Ireland a two point victory by 33-31. The sides traded scores through the first half with tries for Paddy McCarthy and Hugh Gavin and Prendergast’s boot giving the home side a 20-14 lead at half time.

France came out strong and fought their way into the lead with minutes on the clock but Prendergast and Ireland still had enough in the tank, stayed calm and held their nerve to take the win despite conceding 5 tries to 3. Take a look at the best of the action.