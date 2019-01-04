Match Page - Scoreboard

Jump to main content

Prendergast’s Late Heroics See Ireland U-20s Edge Out England
Ireland U-20s Hold Nerve To Win 10-Try Thriller In Verona
2 mins ago
In Pics

It was a night to remember for the Ireland Under-20s (sponsored by PwC) as they dug deep to overcome England…
2 hours ago
Report

Sam Prendergast's monster late penalty saw the Ireland Under-20s pick up a memorable first U-20 Six Nations Summer Series win…
5 hours ago
U20 Summer Series: Ireland v England Match Centre

IRFU
12 hours ago
Preview

Under-20 Summer Series: Ireland Under-20s v England Under-20s

The Ireland Under-20s' Pool A placing in the Under-20 Six Nations Summer Series will be confirmed after they wrap up…
#futureisgreen 1 day ago
News

Murphy Makes Four Changes To Ireland Under-20 Team

Head coach Richie Murphy has announced the Ireland Under-20 team, sponsored by PwC, for Tuesday's U-20 Six Nations Summer Series match…
