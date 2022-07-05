Ireland U-20s Hold Nerve To Win 10-Try Thriller In Verona

It was a night to remember for the Ireland Under-20s (sponsored by PwC) as they dug deep to overcome England in a thrilling finish to the pool stages of the U-20 Six Nations Summer Series .

Cian Prendergast’s younger brother, out-half Sam, kicked a trio of second half penalties, including a late match winner from near halfway, as Richie Murphy’s side prevailed 37-36 in Verona.

They had built a 28-19 half-time lead following converted scores from Fionn Gibbons, James McCormick and Lorcan McLoughlin, along with a penalty try.

The Ireland U-20s will target a second win to close out the tournament next Tuesday, facing either Georgia or Scotland in the play-offs.