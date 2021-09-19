Jump to main content

Home

Matches

Live

Shop

Menu

Ireland

Match Page - Scoreboard

Parsons And Murphy Crowe Pick Up Tries In Vital Ireland Win
Overview Preview Live Report Performance Match stats

Match Page - Overview - Head to Head

Match Page - Overview - Ireland Senior Form Guide

Match Page - Overview - Last 3 Meetings

Related news

Ireland Get Back To Winning Ways In Parma Sun
4 hours ago
In Pics

Ireland Get Back To Winning Ways In Parma Sun

Ireland quietened the home crowd as they built steadily for a 15-7 victory over Italy in today's crunch Rugby World…
6 hours ago
Report

Parsons And Murphy Crowe Pick Up Tries In Vital Ireland Win

A try apiece from wingers Beibhinn Parsons and Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe guided Ireland to a crucial 15-7 win over hosts…
Parsons And Murphy Crowe Pick Up Tries In Vital Ireland Win
#NothingLikeIt 8 hours ago
News

Watch Live: Italy v Ireland, Rugby World Cup 2021 Europe Qualifier

It's Match Day 2 in Parma as Ireland continue their Rugby World Cup 2021 Europe Qualifier campaign against hosts Italy…
Watch Live: Italy v Ireland, Rugby World Cup 2021 Europe Qualifier
22 hours ago
Preview

Rugby World Cup 2021 Qualifier: Italy v Ireland

Looking to get their Rugby World Cup qualification bid back on track, Ireland go head-to-head with hosts Italy in a…
Rugby World Cup 2021 Qualifier: Italy v Ireland
#NothingLikeIt 1 day ago
News

Griggs And Ireland Ready For The Italian Job

Ireland Head Coach Adam Griggs has urged his side not to take their eye off the ball when facing Italy…
Griggs And Ireland Ready For The Italian Job
Preview Lineups

Match Page - Preview - Lineups

Blog Stats Blog and Stats Events

Live

Match Page - Live - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

Report Events
Summary Timeline

Match Page - Pre Opta - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Teams Players

Match Page - Headline Stats

Match Page - Statistics - Team Performance

Match Page - Statistics - Player Statistics