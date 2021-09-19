Parsons And Murphy Crowe Pick Up Tries In Vital Ireland Win

Match Page - Scoreboard
Related news
4 hours ago
In Pics
Ireland Get Back To Winning Ways In Parma Sun
Ireland quietened the home crowd as they built steadily for a 15-7 victory over Italy in today's crunch Rugby World…
8 hours ago
News
Watch Live: Italy v Ireland, Rugby World Cup 2021 Europe Qualifier
It's Match Day 2 in Parma as Ireland continue their Rugby World Cup 2021 Europe Qualifier campaign against hosts Italy…
22 hours ago
Preview
Rugby World Cup 2021 Qualifier: Italy v Ireland
Looking to get their Rugby World Cup qualification bid back on track, Ireland go head-to-head with hosts Italy in a…
