Ireland Secure RWC Qualification With Victory Over Scotland

In the end it came down to just three points as Dannah O’Brien’s 73rd minute penalty gave Ireland a hard fought 15-12 win over Scotland to secure third place in the Championship and qualification for the Rugby World Cup.

Scotland were five points up at half time after a messy first half that saw handling errors on both sides in wet conditions. A more cohesive second half from Ireland kicked off with an early try from Katie Corrigan on 41 minutes to level the match. Scotland hit back five minutes later but Ireland struck again on 58 minutes with Cliodhna Moloney driving over from a strong lineout maul.

Ireland held firm in defence despite a late yellow card to Béibhinn Parsons and turned over the ball to kick it dead with the clock in the red.