Match Page - Scoreboard

Guinness Women’s Six Nations: Ireland v Scotland
5 hours ago
Preview

There is a lot riding on the middle match in Super Saturday's triple header, as Ireland and Scotland vye with…
21 hours ago
Watch

Inside Camp With Aon: Brittany Hogan

The final round of the Guinness Women's Six Nations sees Ireland host Scotland at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast. We caught…
Brittany Hogan 24/4/2024
23 hours ago
In Pics

Captain’s Run At Kingspan Stadium

One last run out ahead of the final round of the Guinness Women's Six Nations as Ireland face Scotland at…
Sam Monaghan 26/4/2024
2 days ago
Watch

Inside Camp: John McKee On Ireland v Scotland

Assistant Coach John McKee on the Ireland team to play Scotland in the final round of the Guinness Women's Six…
John McKee 28/3/2023
25th Apr 2024
News

Three Changes to Ireland Team to Face Scotland in Belfast

Head Coach Scott Bemand has announced the Ireland Match Day Squad, sponsored by Aon, for Saturday's final round Guinness Women's Six…
Three Changes to Ireland Team to Face Scotland in Belfast
