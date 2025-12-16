Match Page - Scoreboard

Jump to main content

Late Sheehan Try Denies Ulster As Leinster Win Festive Interpro Opener
Related news

10 hours ago
Report

Late Sheehan Try Denies Ulster As Leinster Win Festive Interpro Opener

Leinster overturned a half-time deficit for the second week running, as Dan Sheehan's 73rd-minute try saw them complete a 24-20…
#LeinsterRugby 2 days ago
News

Ryan Reaches 100-Cap Mark As Leinster Make Eleven Changes

James Ryan will become Leinster's latest centurion when they host Ulster in Friday's BKT United Rugby Championship derby match at…
Ryan Reaches 100-Cap Mark As Leinster Make Eleven Changes
#UlsterRugby 2 days ago
News

McCloskey And McIroy Return For Ulster’s Interpro Trip To Dublin

Stuart McCloskey and Angus Bell will feature for Ulster against Leinster on Friday night (kick-off 7.45pm), five weeks on from…
McCloskey And McIroy Return For Ulster’s Interpro Trip To Dublin
#UlsterRugby 16th Dec 2025
News

Ulster Looking Forward To ‘Getting Stu Back Out There’

Ulster have welcomed Ireland international Stuart McCloskey, Jude Postlethwaite, and long-term absentee Ethan McIlroy back to full training ahead of…
Ulster Looking Forward To ‘Getting Stu Back Out There’
#LeinsterRugby 16th Dec 2025
News

Bleyendaal: Ulster Are Riding High, It’s An Exciting Challenge

Converting more of their scoring opportunities is high up on Leinster's Christmas wish list, according to attack coach Tyler Bleyendaal,…
Bleyendaal: Ulster Are Riding High, It’s An Exciting Challenge
