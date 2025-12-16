Match Page - Scoreboard
Match Page - Overview - Head to Head
Match Page - Overview - Ireland Senior Form Guide
Match Page - Overview - Last 3 Meetings
Related news
10 hours ago
Report
Late Sheehan Try Denies Ulster As Leinster Win Festive Interpro Opener
Leinster overturned a half-time deficit for the second week running, as Dan Sheehan's 73rd-minute try saw them complete a 24-20…
2 days ago
News
McCloskey And McIroy Return For Ulster’s Interpro Trip To Dublin
Stuart McCloskey and Angus Bell will feature for Ulster against Leinster on Friday night (kick-off 7.45pm), five weeks on from…
16th Dec 2025
News
Ulster Looking Forward To ‘Getting Stu Back Out There’
Ulster have welcomed Ireland international Stuart McCloskey, Jude Postlethwaite, and long-term absentee Ethan McIlroy back to full training ahead of…
Match Page - Preview - Lineups
Blog Stats Blog and Stats Events
Match Page - Live - Summary
Match Page - Live - Timeline
Match Page - Live - Summary
Match Page - Live - Timeline
Match Page - Lineups - Performance
Teams Players