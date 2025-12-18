McCloskey And McIroy Return For Ulster’s Interpro Trip To Dublin

Having returned to full training following his concussion, Jude Postlethwaite teams up with McCloskey in midfield. Jacob Stockdale, the scorer of two tries when Ulster beat Leinster twice in 2023/24, completes the starting XV at full-back.

Head coach Murphy has a blend of experience and young talent among the replacements, with John Andrew, Sam Crean, Scott Wilson, Joe Hopes, and Academy back rower Bryn Ward the forward options.

Conor McKee, Jake Flannery, and the fit-again McIlroy are the reserve backs as the Ulstermen, who are fourth in the table, attempt to beat Leinster at the Lansdowne Road venue for the first time since 1989.

Speaking ahead of the first of the festive interprovincial derbies, McCann said: “We haven’t gone well the past couple of years there (in Dublin) but I think we know this year, if we play well, we’re hard to deal with for anyone,

“So it’s more just focusing on ourselves and where we’re at at the moment. If we put 80 minutes together, I think teams will struggle to stay with us. “The Aviva is always exciting. It’s a great surface to play on, so firstly that’s always handy, but hopefully it’ll be a good crowd and a good atmosphere, because that always adds to it. The rivalry is better when there’s a decent crowd.