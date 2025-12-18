McCloskey And McIroy Return For Ulster’s Interpro Trip To Dublin
Stuart McCloskey and Angus Bell will feature for Ulster against Leinster on Friday night (kick-off 7.45pm), five weeks on from playing against each other at the same venue during the Quilter Nations Series. Tickets are available to buy here.
Returning from a recent groin issue, Ireland centre Stuart McCloskey will start at inside centre in his first appearance for Ulster in two months. He is one of nine changes to the side that lost 29-26 away to Cardiff.
Richie Murphy’s men resume their BKT United Rugby Championship campaign after a win and a defeat in the EPCR Challenge Cup. They travel to the Aviva Stadium with Australia prop Bell set for his first start since joining the province.
There is also a welcome return to the matchday squad for Ethan McIlroy, who is in line for his first appearance since tearing his ACL against Leicester Tigers last January.
Wallaby Bell makes up an all-international front row with Tom Stewart and Tom O’Toole, supported by the youthful lock pairing of Harry Sheridan and Charlie Irvine, who are aged 24 and 22 respectively.
Openside flanker Nick Timoney takes over the captaincy from Stewart, a role he assumed most recently against Benetton and Racing 92. David McCann will make his eighth successive start at blindside, with Juarno Augustus at number 8.
In a back-line led by Jack Murphy and Nathan Doak, Ulster have two wingers in impressive form. Robert Baloucoune and South African Werner Kok have scored five tries each for the province so far this season.
Having returned to full training following his concussion, Jude Postlethwaite teams up with McCloskey in midfield. Jacob Stockdale, the scorer of two tries when Ulster beat Leinster twice in 2023/24, completes the starting XV at full-back.
Head coach Murphy has a blend of experience and young talent among the replacements, with John Andrew, Sam Crean, Scott Wilson, Joe Hopes, and Academy back rower Bryn Ward the forward options.
Conor McKee, Jake Flannery, and the fit-again McIlroy are the reserve backs as the Ulstermen, who are fourth in the table, attempt to beat Leinster at the Lansdowne Road venue for the first time since 1989.
Speaking ahead of the first of the festive interprovincial derbies, McCann said: “We haven’t gone well the past couple of years there (in Dublin) but I think we know this year, if we play well, we’re hard to deal with for anyone,
“So it’s more just focusing on ourselves and where we’re at at the moment. If we put 80 minutes together, I think teams will struggle to stay with us.
“The Aviva is always exciting. It’s a great surface to play on, so firstly that’s always handy, but hopefully it’ll be a good crowd and a good atmosphere, because that always adds to it. The rivalry is better when there’s a decent crowd.
“I think Leinster definitely haven’t started the way they’d want to, but we all know how good their players are. So, it’s just if they put in a good performance, we know that they’re quality players.
“I think there’s definitely a few areas where they’ve been lacking, as we’ve seen, but I think ultimately, on their day, the players are good enough to right those wrongs.”
ULSTER (v Leinster): Jacob Stockdale; Robert Baloucoune, Jude Postlethwaite, Stuart McCloskey, Werner Kok; Jack Murphy, Nathan Doak; Angus Bell, Tom Stewart, Tom O’Toole, Harry Sheridan, Charlie Irvine, David McCann, Nick Timoney (capt), Juarno Augustus.
Replacements: John Andrew, Sam Crean, Scott Wilson, Joe Hopes, Bryn Ward, Conor McKee, Jake Flannery, Ethan McIlroy.