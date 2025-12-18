Ryan Reaches 100-Cap Mark As Leinster Make Eleven Changes

Ryan is one of only four players retained in the team from last week’s 23-15 Investec Champions Cup win at Leicester Tigers. The others are James Lowe, Jack Conan, and URC debutant Rieko Ioane.

Leo Cullen’s matchday squad includes three players who got game-time during the latest round of the Energia All-Ireland League – Alex Soroka, who was a Bateman Cup winner with Clontarf, Josh Kenny, and Ruben Moloney.

With Caelan Doris rested, Conan replaces him as captain having come through the graduated return-to-play protocols. Soroka and Scott Penny complete the back row as Leinster kick off their trio of festive interprovincial clashes.

Ryan, who made his senior provincial debut back in September 2017, is joined in the engine room by Brian Deeny, and in a fully-changed front row, Rabah Slimani will pack down alongside Ireland-capped youngsters Gus McCarthy (22) and Jack Boyle (23).

Behind the scrum, Ciarán Frawley continues at full-back after replacing Jimmy O’Brien (hamstring) early on in Leicester. New Zealander Ioane is partnered in the centre by Charlie Tector for his first league appearance.

Sam Prendergast and Luke McGrath take the reins at half-back, the latter making his 242nd appearance for his home province. The wing berths are filled by Lowe and Kenny, who scored four tries in his last two outings against Zebre Parma and the Dragons.

Tadhg Furlong, a late withdrawal last Friday due to illness, will provide forward cover alongside Dan Sheehan, Paddy McCarthy, Joe McCarthy, the player-of-the-match against Tigers, and Max Deegan.

Fresh from playing at full-back UCD in Division 1A, Academy talent Moloney could make his second appearance of the season for Cullen’s charges. Fintan Gunne and Harry Byrne are the reserve half-backs this week.

With Leinster currently sixth in the table, five points behind provincial rivals Ulster who have played a game less, winger Lowe said: “It is extremely exciting. There’s three interpros coming up on the back of two European fixtures.

“It starts off with Ulster this weekend, who are flying high at the moment. We are looking forward to a ding-dong battle. With the likes of a Sexton (assistant coach Mark Sexton) going up there, Ulster’s plays are a little more intricate.

“He’s got a Sexton brain on him. He knows how to pick apart people. He knows where to attack and how to use their best ball players in the right areas of the field. They definitely do have the personnel to play with the ball in hand.”

He added: “It’s an exciting opportunity. I don’t think you got to see our defence fully on show (last Friday) because Leicester are a territory-based team, who like to kick the ball in their own half.

“It is going to be a completely different kettle of fish this week. If they want to play with the ball against our style of ‘D’, hopefully they don’t have a day like Munster did against us a couple of months ago.

“That’s what they’ll be planning to do. Decision-making is probably a big thing we need to get ahead of for body height in the collision.”

LEINSTER (v Ulster): Ciarán Frawley; Josh Kenny, Rieko Ioane, Charlie Tector, James Lowe; Sam Prendergast, Luke McGrath; Jack Boyle, Gus McCarthy, Rabah Slimani, Brian Deeny, James Ryan, Alex Soroka, Scott Penny, Jack Conan (capt).

Replacements: Dan Sheehan, Paddy McCarthy, Tadhg Furlong, Joe McCarthy, Max Deegan, Fintan Gunne, Harry Byrne, Ruben Moloney.