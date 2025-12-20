BKT United Rugby Championship: Round 7 Highlights

The latest edition of the oldest fixture in Irish Rugby saw Leinster and Ulster go head-to-head at the Aviva Stadium, while there were contrasting fortunes for Connacht and Munster in Wales during round 7 of the BKT United Rugby Championship.

The festive interprovincial derbies continue next Saturday with Munster, who are second in the table, hosting defending champions Leinster at Thomond Park (kick-off 7.45pm), after Connacht and Ulster have clashed at Dexcom Stadium (kick-off 5.30pm).

Tickets for both matches have sold out. There will be live coverage of the game in Galway on TG4, and both interpros will be shown on Premier Sports 1.

Leinster overturned a half-time deficit for the second week running, as Dan Sheehan’s 73rd-minute try saw them complete a 24-20 comeback win over Ulster at the Aviva Stadium.

Four tries during the opening 47 minutes propelled Munster to a 26-10 bonus point victory away to the Ospreys. The result has moved them back up to second in the table, ahead of their December 27 showdown with Leinster in Limerick.

Connacht salvaged a try-scoring bonus point out of a poor performance against the Dragons, as captain Cian Prendergast (2) and Sean Jansen grabbed the closing scores in a 48-28 defeat at Rodney Parade.