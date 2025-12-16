Ulster Looking Forward To ‘Getting Stu Back Out There’

McCloskey has not played since suffering a groin injury during Ireland’s Quilter Nations Series win over Australia last month, missing Ulster’s opening two EPCR Challenge Cup matches as a result.

Due to concussion, fellow centre Postlethwaite, a try scorer for the Ireland XV against Spain recently, was also sidelined for the province’s frustrating 29-26 defeat in Cardiff last Saturday.

Meanwhile, McIlroy is closing in on his seasonal debut for Richie Murphy’s men. The 25-year-old back-three specialist has not played since tearing his ACL in an Investec Champions Cup pool match against Leicester Tigers last month.

The availability of the back-line trio gives Ulster a timely boost heading into their run of festive fixtures, which begins with a trip to the Aviva Stadium to face defending URC champions Leinster on Friday night (kick-off 7.45pm).

It is a crunch clash for both provinces. Ulster have won four of their opening five URC matches to sit fourth in the table, but have won just twice on the road in 2025, both in the URC, at the Dragons in March and away to the Sharks in October.

“It’s definitely right up there (as one of the hardest places to go), Leinster are the current champions,” said Murphy. “I think people are being a little bit disrespectful, saying that they’re not playing particularly well, but they are winning.

“They’re a massively physical team, I think they’ve changed. They’ve gone away from their DNA of being the sort of open, free-flowing rugby to playing a pressure, squeeze you and run over the top of you type of team, so, physically, you have to be right on it.