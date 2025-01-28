Match Page - Scoreboard
11 hours ago
Report
Defeat For Ireland U-20 Men In Six Nations Opener
Ireland U-20 kicked off their Championship campaign with a disappointing defeat by England at a packed Virgin Media Park. A…
28th Jan 2025
News
Doak Names Ireland U-20 Men’s Team To Face England In Cork
New head coach Neil Doak has announced his Ireland Under-20 Men's team (sponsored by PwC) for Thursday's Under-20 Six Nations…
28th Jan 2025
News
‘It’ll Be A Huge Privilege To Lead The Team Out’ – McCarthy
Éanna McCarthy usually lets his rugby do the talking, but the newly-appointed Ireland Under-20 Men's captain is sure to grow…
