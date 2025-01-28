Match Page - Scoreboard

Jump to main content

Ireland

Sam Wisniewski fends off Nic Allison 30/1/2025
11 hours ago
Report

Defeat For Ireland U-20 Men In Six Nations Opener

Ireland U-20 kicked off their Championship campaign with a disappointing defeat by England at a packed Virgin Media Park. A…
24 hours ago
Preview

Under-20 Men’s Six Nations: Ireland Under-20s v England Under-20s

The last remaining tickets have been snapped up for tonight's Under-20 Men's Six Nations opener, as Ireland and reigning champions…
#futureisgreen 28th Jan 2025
News

Doak Names Ireland U-20 Men’s Team To Face England In Cork

New head coach Neil Doak has announced his Ireland Under-20 Men's team (sponsored by PwC) for Thursday's Under-20 Six Nations…
#futureisgreen 28th Jan 2025
News

‘It’ll Be A Huge Privilege To Lead The Team Out’ – McCarthy

Éanna McCarthy usually lets his rugby do the talking, but the newly-appointed Ireland Under-20 Men's captain is sure to grow…
#futureisgreen 27th Jan 2025
News

Opta Facts: U-20 Men’s Six Nations – Ireland v England

New head coach Neil Doak and captain Éanna McCarthy will lead the Ireland Under-20 Men for the first time in…
