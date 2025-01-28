Match Page - Scoreboard

New head coach Neil Doak has announced his Ireland Under-20 Men's team (sponsored by PwC) for Thursday's Under-20 Six Nations…

New head coach Neil Doak has announced his Ireland Under-20 Men's team (sponsored by PwC) for Thursday's Under-20 Six Nations…

#futureisgreen 28th Jan 2025 News ‘It’ll Be A Huge Privilege To Lead The Team Out’ – McCarthy