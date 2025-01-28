Doak Names Ireland U-20 Men’s Team To Face England In Cork

New head coach Neil Doak has announced his Ireland Under-20 Men’s team (sponsored by PwC) for Thursday’s Under-20 Six Nations opener against England at Virgin Media Park (kick-off 7.45pm). Limited tickets are available here .

Connacht Academy forward Éanna McCarthy will captain the home side as the Ireland Under-20s get their 2025 Championship campaign underway in Cork.

Charlie Molony, Derry Moloney and Ciaran Mangan start in the back three, with Eoghan Smyth and Connor Fahy forming Ireland’s midfield partnership. Clark Logan is named at scrum-half, with Sam Wisniewski selected at out-half.

In the pack, Alex Usanov, Henry Walker and Alex Mullan – all of whom featured for Ireland U20s last season – start in the front row, with Mahon Ronan and Billy Corrigan, another player back from last year, named in the engine room.

Michael Foy is selected at blindside flanker, Bobby Power at openside and captain McCarthy completing the starting team at number eight.

On the bench, Connor Magee, Billy Bohan, Tom McAllister, David Walsh and Oisin Minogue provide the forward replacements, with backs Andrew Doyle, Gene O’Leary Kareem and Daniel Green completing Ireland’s Match Day 23.

Thursday’s match is live on Virgin Media Two in the Republic of Ireland and on the BBC iPlayer in the United Kingdom.

Ireland Men’s U20s:

15. Charlie Molony (UCD RFC/Leinster)

14. Derry Moloney (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

13. Connor Fahy (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

12. Eoghan Smyth (Cork Constitution FC/Munster)

11. Ciaran Mangan (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

10. Sam Wisniewski (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

9. Clark Logan (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

1. Alex Usanov (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

2. Henry Walker (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

3. Alex Mullan (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

4. Mahon Ronan (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)

5. Billy Corrigan (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)

6. Michael Foy (UCC RFC/Munster)

7. Bobby Power (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

8. Éanna McCarthy (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)(captain)

Replacements:

16. Connor Magee (Banbridge RFC/Ulster)

17. Billy Bohan (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

18. Tom McAllister (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)

19. David Walsh (Terenure College RFC/Leinster)

20. Oisin Minogue (Shannon RFC/Munster)

21. Andrew Doyle (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)

22. Gene O’Leary Kareem (UCC RFC/Munster)

23. Daniel Green (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster).