Opta Facts: U-20 Men’s Six Nations – Ireland v England

New head coach Neil Doak and captain Éanna McCarthy will lead the Ireland Under-20 Men for the first time in Thursday’s U-20 Men’s Six Nations opener against England at Virgin Media Park (kick-off 7.45pm – live on Virgin Media Two/BBC iPlayer). Stats Perform preview the game with their Opta Facts.

– Ireland have only suffered one defeat in their last six Under-20 Men’s Six Nations matches against England (W4, D1), and have not lost at home against them since 2017

– Between them, Ireland (3 titles) and England (2 titles) have won each of the last five completed editions of the U-20 Men’s Six Nations

– England won in 2024 and are aiming for back-to-back titles for the first time since a three-year winning run between 2011 and 2013

– Ireland are unbeaten in 15 U-20 Six Nations matches, winning 13 in a row before drawing with England in round four of last year’s Championship and then beating Scotland in the final round

– At home, Ireland are on a 13-match winning streak, with their last defeat on Irish soil coming in 2018 when Wales won a thrilling contest 41-38 in Donnybrook

– England won all three of their away games in the 2024 U-20 Six Nations, the first time they had recorded three away wins in a Championship since 2010 (excluding the 2021 edition held in Cardiff)

– Ireland averaged 3.1 points scored per attacking 22m entry in the 2024 U-20 Six Nations, the highest rate of any team. However, England conceded just 2.1 per entry in last year’s Championship, the lowest rate of any side

– Ireland had the highest lineout success rate of any team in the 2024 U-20 Six Nations, winning 68 of their 77 throws (88%). However, England won possession from 32% of opposition lineouts (23/73), the highest rate of any team in the Championship last year

– Ireland had the highest ruck success rate of any side in the 2024 U-20 Six Nations (96.9%), while England had the lowest such rate (94.6%)

– Ireland were also the only team to have an average ruck speed under four seconds during last year’s tournament (3.25s)

– Ireland scored 10 tries in the final 20 minutes of their matches in the U-20 Six Nations last year, more than any other side

– Those tries accounted for 43% of Ireland’s overall total – also a Championship high. They also conceded just four tries in the same time frame, fewer than any other team

– England enjoyed 57% possession in last year’s U-20 Six Nations, the most of any team, with Ireland recording the second highest rate (52%). England also had the most territory in the Championship last year (55%). Ireland were third with 52%