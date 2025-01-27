Match Page - Scoreboard
4 hours ago
Preview
Under-20 Men’s Six Nations: Ireland Under-20s v England Under-20s
The last remaining tickets have been snapped up for tonight's Under-20 Men's Six Nations opener, as Ireland and reigning champions…
2 days ago
News
‘It’ll Be A Huge Privilege To Lead The Team Out’ – McCarthy
Éanna McCarthy usually lets his rugby do the talking, but the newly-appointed Ireland Under-20 Men's captain is sure to grow…
27th Jan 2025
News
Opta Facts: U-20 Men’s Six Nations – Ireland v England
New head coach Neil Doak and captain Éanna McCarthy will lead the Ireland Under-20 Men for the first time in…
