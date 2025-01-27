Jump to main content

Home

Latest

Squad

Shop

Menu

Ireland
PWC logo

Match Page - Scoreboard

Under-20 Men’s Six Nations: Ireland Under-20s v England Under-20s
Overview Preview Live Report Performance Match stats

Match Page - Overview - Head to Head

Match Page - Overview - Ireland Senior Form Guide

Match Page - Overview - Last 3 Meetings

Related news

Under-20 Men’s Six Nations: Ireland Under-20s v England Under-20s
4 hours ago
Preview

Under-20 Men’s Six Nations: Ireland Under-20s v England Under-20s

The last remaining tickets have been snapped up for tonight's Under-20 Men's Six Nations opener, as Ireland and reigning champions…
#futureisgreen 2 days ago
News

Doak Names Ireland U-20 Men’s Team To Face England In Cork

New head coach Neil Doak has announced his Ireland Under-20 Men's team (sponsored by PwC) for Thursday's Under-20 Six Nations…
Doak Names Ireland U-20 Men’s Team To Face England In Cork
#futureisgreen 2 days ago
News

‘It’ll Be A Huge Privilege To Lead The Team Out’ – McCarthy

Éanna McCarthy usually lets his rugby do the talking, but the newly-appointed Ireland Under-20 Men's captain is sure to grow…
‘It’ll Be A Huge Privilege To Lead The Team Out’ – McCarthy
#futureisgreen 27th Jan 2025
News

Opta Facts: U-20 Men’s Six Nations – Ireland v England

New head coach Neil Doak and captain Éanna McCarthy will lead the Ireland Under-20 Men for the first time in…
Opta Facts: U-20 Men’s Six Nations – Ireland v England
14th Jan 2025
In Pics

Ireland U-20 Squad Announcement At PWC

Head Coach Neil Doak today named his Ireland Men’s U20s Squad, sponsored by PwC who are celebrating their 20th year of supporting…
Michael Foy, Neil Doak, Henry Walker, Marie Coady, Ciarán Mangan with Declan Madden and Éanna McCarthy 14/1/2025
Preview Lineups

Match Page - Preview - Lineups

Blog Stats Blog and Stats Events

Live

Match Page - Live - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

Report Events
Summary Timeline

Match Page - Pre Opta - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Match Page - Lineups - Performance

Teams Players

Match Page - Headline Stats

Match Page - Statistics - Team Performance

Match Page - Statistics - Player Statistics