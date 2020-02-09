Jump to main content

Ireland Women March Past Wales In Powerful Five-Try Performance
Bonus Point Reward For Ireland Women In Rain-Soaked Conditions
25 mins ago
Bonus Point Reward For Ireland Women In Rain-Soaked Conditions

It was a day to remember for the Ireland Women's front row as player-of-the-match Cliodhna Moloney and Linda Djougang both…
3 hours ago
Ireland Women March Past Wales In Powerful Five-Try Performance

The Ireland Women reeled off five tries, including a last-minute penalty try, to comprehensively defeat higher-ranked Wales 31-12 in a…
Ireland Women March Past Wales In Powerful Five-Try Performance
11 hours ago
Women’s Six Nations Preview: Ireland Women v Wales Women

If the Ireland Women can repeat their flying two-try start from the Scotland game, it could set them up for…
Women’s Six Nations Preview: Ireland Women v Wales Women
#ShouldertoShoulder 12 hours ago
Caplice: We’re Looking To Release Our Wingers More

Ireland Women's back rower Anna Caplice is hopeful that last weekend's hard-fought victory over Scotland can act as a springboard…
Caplice: We’re Looking To Release Our Wingers More
#ShouldertoShoulder 12 hours ago
Hallett: We’re Making Good Progress, But Still A Lot To Work On

Ireland Women's defence coach Kieran Hallett has acknowledged there is definite scope for improvement ahead of their Six Nations second…
Hallett: We’re Making Good Progress, But Still A Lot To Work On
