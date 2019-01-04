Match Page - Scoreboard
Match Page - Overview - Head to Head
Match Page - Overview - Ireland Senior Form Guide
Match Page - Overview - Last 3 Meetings
Related news
50 mins ago
Watch
Inside Camp: ‘We’re Going To Keep Firing Shots And Getting Better’ – Aoife Wafer
Aoife Wafer powered her way over the line from a tap penalty for her first international try and Ireland's first…
1 hour ago
Watch
Highlights: Ireland Show Determination In Defeat
Ireland showed plenty of positive signs in their first outing of the Guinness Women's Six Nations. France backed up their…
2 hours ago
In Pics
Dogged Ireland Go Down Fighting In France
The Ireland Women (sponsored by Aon) went down fighting in Le Mans, scoring two late tries in a 38-17 defeat…
Match Page - Preview - Lineups
Blog Stats Blog and Stats Events
Live
Match Page - Headline Stats
Match Page - Live - Summary
Match Page - Live - Timeline
Match Page - Pre Opta - Summary
Match Page - Live - Timeline
Match Page - Lineups - Performance
Teams Players