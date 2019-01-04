Match Page - Scoreboard

Jump to main content

Ireland

Eve Higgins comes up against Nassira Konde 23/3/2024
Aoife Wafer comes up against Annaelle Deshayes 23/3/2024
50 mins ago
Watch

Inside Camp: 'We're Going To Keep Firing Shots And Getting Better' – Aoife Wafer

Aoife Wafer powered her way over the line from a tap penalty for her first international try and Ireland's first…
1 hour ago
Report

Ireland Lay Down Marker With Improved Performance Against France

The Ireland Women (sponsored by Aon) lifted their game in a number of areas, losing their Guinness Six Nations opener…
1 hour ago
Watch

Highlights: Ireland Show Determination In Defeat

Ireland showed plenty of positive signs in their first outing of the Guinness Women's Six Nations. France backed up their…
Aoife Wafer celebrates after scoring a try with Neve Jones 23/3/2024
2 hours ago
In Pics

Dogged Ireland Go Down Fighting In France

The Ireland Women (sponsored by Aon) went down fighting in Le Mans, scoring two late tries in a 38-17 defeat…
Aoife Dalton comes up against Lina Queyroi 23/3/2024
14 hours ago
Preview

Guinness Women's Six Nations: France v Ireland

Having ended 2023 as WXV3 champions, the Ireland Women (sponsored by Aon) begin their first Guinness Women's Six Nations Championship…
Guinness Women's Six Nations: France v Ireland
