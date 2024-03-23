Highlights: Ireland Show Determination In Defeat

Ireland showed plenty of positive signs in their first outing of the Guinness Women’s Six Nations. France backed up their place as the third ranked team in the World with a bonus point win but Ireland showed improvement from the WXV3 and there were positive performances to build on from the team.

Tries from Aoife Wafer and Aoife Dalton were just reward for Ireland’s hard work throughout the game.

Ireland face Italy at home in the RDS next weekend with tickets on sale here from ticketmaster.ie

