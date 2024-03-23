In Pics: Dogged Ireland Go Down Fighting In France

Ireland went down fighting in Le Mans to a strong French side on a final score of 38-17. Despite conceding five tries Ireland showed real heart and some strong defensive work throughout the match.

Trailing 17-3 at halftime Ireland powered over from a short tap penalty with Aoife Wafer muscling her way through. Aoife Dalton added Ireland’s second try, pouncing on a dropped ball that resulted from strong pressure.

Next up for Ireland is a home match against Italy at the RDS next Saturday – tickets are on sale here from ticketmaster.ie