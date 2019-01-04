Match Page - Scoreboard

Jump to main content

Ireland Hold Out Argentina In Exciting Encounter
3

Ireland

5

Argentina

Sam Prendergast and Thomas Clarkson after the game 15/11/2024
3 hours ago
Watch

Ireland Back To Winning Ways At Aviva Stadium

Ireland got off to a fast start at Aviva Stadium putting Los Pumas under pressure from the kick off. Tries…
12 hours ago
Report

Ireland Hold Out Argentina In Exciting Encounter

Ireland built an impressive 22-9 first half lead but were held scoreless by a resurgent Argentina in the second half…
Ireland Hold Out Argentina In Exciting Encounter
12 hours ago
Match Centre: Ireland v Argentina As It Happened

Match Centre: Ireland v Argentina As It Happened
13 hours ago
In Pics

Ireland 22 Argentina 19

Ireland survived a second half surge by Argentina to record their first win of the Autumn Nations Series. An excited…
Joe McCarthy scores a try 15/11/2024
19 hours ago
Preview

Match Preview: Ireland v Argentina

Ireland will be hoping to bounce back from a disappointing loss against New Zealand when Felipe Contepomi’s Pumas come to…
IRFU President Declan Madden with the Ireland team 14/11/2024
