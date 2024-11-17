Farrell Impressed By New Caps And Wants Them To ‘Kick On’

Andy Farrell spoke last week about the importance of celebrating milestones such as new caps and how it is a privilege for him to be part of that process. On Friday night two more players joined that club as Tom Clarkson and Sam Prendergast made their Ireland debut.

Clarkson made a brief cameo as a temporay replacement during Finlay Bealham’s yellow card, before replacing him permanently later in the game. Prendergast came on for Jack Crowley and like Clarkson he had an assured first start in green.

Speaking about Prendergast, Farrell Said, “I thought he was really composed, playing your first cap in that type of position, that type of situation, I thought he was really composed. He played at a nice tempo at the line and started to make things happen. That just shows what type of character he’s got.

“It was a tough one for Sam to manage his way through but again, you give them that type of exposure and see what they’re about. Both of them did really well.

“I thought it was a big old task for Tom Clarkson coming on, especially when it’s a game of collision-winning and they’re going to test you through the forwards. They’re a good scrummaging pack and I thought he did really well.

“It’s huge. You’ve seen the characters throughout training, and you know they’re ready for that type of occasion and pressured occasion.

“I said to them in there in the changing room that they came in well prepared because of the form they’ve shown this season and it’s not about one cap. It’s what you do with that one cap and how hungry you are to kick on now to gain on that experience.

“You’re always trying to see who’s coming through because we need to push each other along, we need to find the depth that we all crave.”