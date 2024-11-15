Ireland 22 Argentina 19

Ireland survived a second half surge by Argentina to record their first win of the Autumn Nations Series. An excited Aviva Stadium crowd roared on the team and gave a huge welcome to new caps Tom Clarkson and Sam Prendergast as well as record equalling Cian Healy on his 133rd cap.

Jack Crowley opend Ireland’s scoring with a well take try, he followed it up with the conversion and added a drop goal later in the first half. Mack Hansen and Player of the Match Joe McCarthy also scored tries for Ireland to lead 22 – 9 at half time.

Argentina came out fighting in the second half to get back to 22-19, keeping Ireland scoreless in the 2nd half but the men in green held out for the win.Set featured image