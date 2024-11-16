Ireland Back To Winning Ways At Aviva Stadium

Ireland got off to a fast start at Aviva Stadium putting Los Pumas under pressure from the kick off. Tries from Jack Crowley, Mack Hansen, and Player of the Match Joe McCarthy and what proved to be a crucial drop goal from Crowley gave Ireland a commanding 22-9 lead at half time.

Argentina never looked like going away and a second half fightback couipled with Ireland’s poor discipline saw get to with three points as they attacked the Irish line with the clock in the red.

Cian Healy comes on for his 133rd cap to equal Brian O’Driscoll’s record! 👏#AutumnNationsSeries | #IREvARG pic.twitter.com/FbOYIXWWPH — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) November 15, 2024

There were first cap milestones for Sam Prendergast and Tom Clarkson who both received a resounding welcome but the biggest cheer of the night was reserved for Cian Healy who made a record equalling 133rd appearance in green.

Head Coach Andy Farrell said, “Obviously the overriding feeling is we’re delighted to get the win. There were a few things we needed to learn from last week, and some things that we didn’t address on the field. But we said last week we had a chance of winning ugly. We did that this week, that’s a plus.”