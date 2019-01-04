Match Page - Scoreboard

Jump to main content

France Show Their Class To Scupper Ireland U-20s’ World Title Bid
Diarmuid Mangan 14/7/2023
3 hours ago
Ireland Beaten But Unbowed In World Championship Final

Ireland were beaten by France in the Final of the U20 World Championship in South Africa. The final scoreline read…
4 hours ago
France Show Their Class To Scupper Ireland U-20s’ World Title Bid

Ireland's World Rugby Under-20 Championship odyssey ended in bitter disappointment as France punished their errors to record a convincing 50-14…
#futureisgreen 12 hours ago
‘It’s Nice Getting Assurance From Joe’ – McCarthy

Paddy McCarthy has been one of the standout performers for the Ireland Under-20s (sponsored by PwC) in this summer's World…
#futureisgreen 16 hours ago
Where To Watch: Ireland In The World Rugby U-20 Championship Final

The Ireland Under-20s (sponsored by PwC) will this evening bid to make history in South Africa as they take on…
#futureisgreen 16 hours ago
Devine: We’ll Go After France In Our Own Way

Ballinasloe native John Devine has been at the heart of it all in the Ireland Under-20s' midfield, making the number…
