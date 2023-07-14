Ireland Beaten But Unbowed In World Championship Final

Ireland were beaten by France in the Final of the U20 World Championship in South Africa. The final scoreline read Ireland 14 France 50, but that doesn’t tell the whole story.

This tournament will be remembered for so much more than the results. The resilience that this squad of young players showed in the face of tragedy gave families and friends hope at a very dark time. Supporters at home and abroad have paid tribute to this incredible squad.

The scoreline will be in the record books but the impact will live long in Irish Rugby memory.