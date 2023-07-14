Where To Watch: Ireland In The World Rugby U20 Championship Final

The Ireland U20s, sponsored by PwC, will this evening bid to make history in South Africa as they take on France in the 2023 World Rugby U20 Championship Final (Kick-off 6pm Irish time).

It is only the second time an Ireland team have played in the tournament final and Richie Murphy’s side are bidding to become just the third team behind England (2013) and France (2018) to claim the U20 Six Nations and World Rugby U20 Championship titles in the same year.

Head Coach Murphy has made just one change to his starting XV for Friday night’s showdown at Athlone Stadium.

You can watch the match live in Republic of Ireland on Virgin Media Two, with coverage getting underway at 5.30pm. For viewers in Northern Ireland and the United Kingdom, there will be live coverage on World Rugby’s platforms here.

