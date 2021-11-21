Jump to main content

Forwards On Song As Ireland Pound Out Record Victory Over Pumas
20 hours ago
Ireland closed out the Autumn Nations Series in fine style with a record 53-7 win over Argentina, treating the Aviva…
21 hours ago
In Pics

Ireland Complete Autumn Nations Series Clean Sweep

Ireland completed an Autumn Nations Series clean sweep on Sunday with a seven-try win over Argentina at Aviva Stadium. Andy…
1 day ago
Autumn Nations Series: Ireland v Argentina

#TeamOfUs 1 day ago
Ireland v Argentina – Coming To The Match

We're looking forward to welcoming you to the home of Irish Rugby at the Aviva Stadium today as Ireland finish…
1 day ago
Autumn Nations Series: Ireland v Argentina

A stirring Autumn Nations Series comes to a close at the Aviva Stadium this afternoon, as another high-octane clash is…
