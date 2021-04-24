Jump to main content

Flood And Murphy Crowe Guide Ireland To Third Place Finish
10 hours ago
Flood And Murphy Crowe Guide Ireland To Third Place Finish

Stacey Flood and Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe played leading roles as Ireland carved out a 25-5 play-off win over Italy to…
10 hours ago
Women’s Six Nations: Ireland 25 Italy 5

Tries from Dorothy Wall, Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe (2) and Cliodhna Moloney combined with a Player of the Match performance…
Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe 24/4/2021
23 hours ago
Women’s Six Nations Preview: Ireland Women v Italy Women

The Women's Six Nations' 'Super Saturday' kicks off at Energia Park where Ireland and Italy - two Rugby World Cup…
Women’s Six Nations Preview: Ireland Women v Italy Women
1 day ago
Captain’s Run In Energia Park

Energia Park was bathed in sunshine today as the Ireland squad completed their Captain's Run ahead of the final round…
Captain’s Run In Energia Park
#ShouldertoShoulder 1 day ago
Griffin Focused On Hitting Top-Three Target

Ciara Griffin is ready to 'turn the page' at Energia Park on Saturday as the Ireland Women finish off their…
Griffin Focused On Hitting Top-Three Target
