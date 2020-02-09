Match Page - Scoreboard
7 hours ago
Preview
Women’s Six Nations Preview: Ireland Women v Wales Women
If the Ireland Women can repeat their flying two-try start from the Scotland game, it could set them up for…
8 hours ago
News
Hallett: We’re Making Good Progress, But Still A Lot To Work On
Ireland Women's defence coach Kieran Hallett has acknowledged there is definite scope for improvement ahead of their Six Nations second…
18 hours ago
Watch
Keohane Ambitious For More
Claire Keohane is a busy woman. Last Sunday she made a long-awaited debut in the Women's Six Nations, having been…
