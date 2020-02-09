Jump to main content

Women’s Six Nations Preview: Ireland Women v Wales Women
7 hours ago
Preview

Women’s Six Nations Preview: Ireland Women v Wales Women

If the Ireland Women can repeat their flying two-try start from the Scotland game, it could set them up for…
#ShouldertoShoulder 8 hours ago
News

Caplice: We’re Looking To Release Our Wingers More

Ireland Women's back rower Anna Caplice is hopeful that last weekend's hard-fought victory over Scotland can act as a springboard…
#ShouldertoShoulder 8 hours ago
News

Hallett: We’re Making Good Progress, But Still A Lot To Work On

Ireland Women's defence coach Kieran Hallett has acknowledged there is definite scope for improvement ahead of their Six Nations second…
18 hours ago
Watch

Keohane Ambitious For More

Claire Keohane is a busy woman. Last Sunday she made a long-awaited debut in the Women's Six Nations, having been…
Claire Keohane 6/2/2020
#ShouldertoShoulder 7th Feb 2020
News

Considine, Keohane And Bobbett Selected To Start For Ireland Women

Eimear Considine returns from injury to feature at full-back in the Ireland Women's team announced ahead of Sunday's Six Nations…
