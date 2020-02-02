Jump to main content

Ireland

Women’s Six Nations Preview: Ireland Women v Scotland Women
2 hours ago
Women’s Six Nations Preview: Ireland Women v Scotland Women

The road towards Rugby World Cup 2021 qualification begins for the Ireland and Scotland Women this afternoon, as both sides…
3 hours ago
Ireland Women Prepare To Renew Rivalries With Scotland

The Ireland Women's squad returned to the Energia Park pitch for the Captain's Run. Their Women's Six Nations opener against…
Doyle ‘Very Excited’ For Her Energia Park Debut

Following a lengthy absence, Aoife Doyle will return to 15s international rugby when Ireland kick off their Women's Six Nations…
‘We’re Looking To Make Home Advantage Count’ – McGinnis

The past seven months have seen Ireland Women's forwards coach Steve McGinnis taking his career in an entirely new direction.…
Moloney: We Need A Win And A Big Performance

Cliodhna Moloney expects former Ireland head coach Philip Doyle to have Scotland primed for battle when the two sides meet…
