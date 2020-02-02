Match Page - Scoreboard
Related news
2 hours ago
Preview
Women’s Six Nations Preview: Ireland Women v Scotland Women
The road towards Rugby World Cup 2021 qualification begins for the Ireland and Scotland Women this afternoon, as both sides…
3 hours ago
News
Doyle ‘Very Excited’ For Her Energia Park Debut
Following a lengthy absence, Aoife Doyle will return to 15s international rugby when Ireland kick off their Women's Six Nations…
4 hours ago
News
‘We’re Looking To Make Home Advantage Count’ – McGinnis
The past seven months have seen Ireland Women's forwards coach Steve McGinnis taking his career in an entirely new direction.…
