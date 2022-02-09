Match Page - Scoreboard
18 hours ago
Report
Ireland U-20s Outlast France In Dramatic Late Victory
Charlie Tector coolly converted Ben Brownlee's 79th-minute try as the Ireland Under-20s overhauled France for a memorable 17-16 win in…
2 days ago
Preview
Under-20 Six Nations: France Under-20s v Ireland Under-20s
With plenty of momentum behind both sides, this top of the table clash between the Ireland and France Under-20 teams…
9th Feb 2022
News
Ireland Under-20 Team Named For France Match
Head coach Richie Murphy has named the Ireland team, sponsored by PwC, for Friday's Under-20 Six Nations clash with France…
