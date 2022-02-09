Jump to main content

Home

Matches

Tickets

Shop

Menu

Ireland
PWC logo

Match Page - Scoreboard

Under-20 Six Nations: France Under-20s v Ireland Under-20s
Overview Preview Live Report Performance Match stats

Match Page - Overview - Head to Head

Match Page - Overview - Ireland Senior Form Guide

Match Page - Overview - Last 3 Meetings

Related news

Ireland U-20s Outlast France In Dramatic Late Victory
18 hours ago
Report

Ireland U-20s Outlast France In Dramatic Late Victory

Charlie Tector coolly converted Ben Brownlee's 79th-minute try as the Ireland Under-20s overhauled France for a memorable 17-16 win in…
21 hours ago
Live Matches

Under 20 Six Nations: France U20s v Ireland U20s

Under 20 Six Nations: France U20s v Ireland U20s
2 days ago
Preview

Under-20 Six Nations: France Under-20s v Ireland Under-20s

With plenty of momentum behind both sides, this top of the table clash between the Ireland and France Under-20 teams…
Under-20 Six Nations: France Under-20s v Ireland Under-20s
#futureisgreen 9th Feb 2022
News

Ireland Under-20 Team Named For France Match

Head coach Richie Murphy has named the Ireland team, sponsored by PwC, for Friday's Under-20 Six Nations clash with France…
Ireland Under-20 Team Named For France Match
#futureisgreen 9th Feb 2022
News

Devine Hungry For More After ‘Really Enjoyable’ Start

He may be the sole Connacht representative in the squad, but dynamic scrum half Matthew Devine is being made to…
Devine Hungry For More After ‘Really Enjoyable’ Start
Preview Lineups

Match Page - Preview - Lineups

Blog Stats Blog and Stats Events

Live

Match Page - Headline Stats

Match Page - Live - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

Report Events
Summary Timeline

Match Page - Pre Opta - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Teams Players

Match Page - Headline Stats

Match Page - Statistics - Team Performance

Match Page - Statistics - Player Statistics