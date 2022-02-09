Ireland Under-20 Team Named For France Match

Head coach Richie Murphy has named the Ireland team, sponsored by PwC, for Friday’s Under-20 Six Nations clash with France in Aix-en-Provence (kick-off 8pm Irish time, live on Virgin Media Two).

Murphy has made four changes in personnel to his starting XV from last weekend’s bonus point win over Wales in Cork, with Aitzol King, Daniel Hawkshaw, Ethan Coughlan and Rory McGuire coming into the side for the second round trip.

King joins Patrick Campbell and Shane Mallon in the back-three, with Hawkshaw partnering Ben Brownlee in midfield.

Coughlan, who made his Munster senior debut in the Heineken Champions Cup before Christmas, comes in at half-back alongside Charlie Tector.

There is just one change in the pack as tighthead McGuire is drafted into the front row alongside Jack Boyle and hooker James McCormick.

UCD team-mates Mark Morrissey and Conor O’Tighearnaigh continue together in the second row, while Reuben Crothers once again leads the side from an unchanged back row.

James McNabney and James Culhane, who was the PwC player-of-the-match last Friday, complete the line-up.

Commenting ahead of the top of the table clash, Murphy said: “We were pleased with the performance and result in round one, but we’ve had to turn the page quickly ahead of a big challenge on Friday night.

“The players acquitted themselves well last week and we have been able to focus on the areas of our game that need refinement this week.

“There is no greater test than going away to France and the group are excited about that challenge.”

IRELAND UNDER-20 Team & Replacements (v France Under-20s, 2022 U-20 Six Nations Championship, Stade Maurice David, Friday, February 11, kick-off 9pm local time/8pm Irish time):

15. Patrick Campbell (Young Munster RFC/Munster)

14. Aitzol King (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

13. Ben Brownlee (UCD RFC/Leinster)

12. Daniel Hawkshaw (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

11. Shane Mallon (UCD RFC/Leinster)

10. Charlie Tector (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)

9. Ethan Coughlan (Shannon RFC/Munster)

1. Jack Boyle (UCD RFC/Leinster)

2. James McCormick (Ballymena RFC/Ulster)

3. Rory McGuire (UCD RFC/Leinster)

4. Conor O’Tighearnaigh (UCD RFC/Leinster)

5. Mark Morrissey (UCD RFC/Leinster)

6. James McNabney (Ballymena RFC/Ulster)

7. Reuben Crothers (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster) (capt)

8. James Culhane (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Replacements:

16. Josh Hanlon (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)

17. Oisin Michel (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)

18. Darragh McSweeney (Shannon RFC/Munster)

19. Adam McNamee (Malone RFC/Ulster)

20. Conor Moloney (Young Munster RFC/Munster)

21. Matthew Devine (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

22. Tony Butler (Garryowen FC/Munster)

23. Dylan O’Grady (UCD RFC/Leinster)