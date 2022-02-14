Strong Finish Secures Second Win For Ireland Under-20s

The Ireland Under-20s’ first away trip of 2022 was full of late drama as they battled past France, winning right at the death at Stade Maurice David .

Ben Brownlee’s last-minute try, crucially converted by Charlie Tector, saw Richie Murphy’s youngsters snatch a 17-16 victory to stay top of the table.

The Ireland U-20s are back on home soil for a third round tussle with Italy at Musgrave Park on Friday, February 25 (kick-off 8pm).

Check out the best photos from Friday’s U-20 Six Nations thriller in Aix-en-Provence: