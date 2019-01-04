Match Page - Scoreboard

Jump to main content

TikTok Women’s Six Nations: Wales v Ireland
Related news

3 hours ago
Preview

Ireland and Wales are the first teams into battle in the 2023 TikTok Women's Six Nations. An exciting Irish squad…
14 hours ago
Watch

Inside Camp: Captain’s Run In Cardiff With Nichola Fryday

We hear from Nichola Fryday at the Ireland Captain's Run in BT Cardiff Arms Park on the eve of the…
1 day ago
In Pics

Ireland Squad Gym Session

Take a look at the Ireland squad gym session at the IRFU High Performance Centre this week and go inside…
#TikTokW6N 1 day ago
News

Join Our TikTok Women’s Six Nations Fantasy Rugby League

We've teamed up with the TikTok Women's Six Nations to create a fantasy league just for Ireland fans. Join today,…
Neve Jones celebrates scoring a try
#NothingLikeIt 2 days ago
News

McWilliams Names Ireland Team For TikTok Women’s Six Nations Opener

Head Coach Greg McWilliams has named the Ireland Match Day Squad, sponsored by Aon, for Saturday's opening TikTok Women's Six…
