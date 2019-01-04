Match Page - Scoreboard

Jump to main content

Wales Whip Up First Half Storm As Ireland Fall To Disappointing Defeat
Ireland line up 25/3/2023
11 hours ago
Inside Camp: Nichola Fryday Post Match From Wales

Ireland captain Nichola Fryday spoke about her disappointment after Ireland's 31-5 defeat in Wales but stressed that there were lessons…
12 hours ago
Wales Whip Up First Half Storm As Ireland Fall To Disappointing Defeat

The Ireland Women (sponsored by Aon) were outmuscled and outthought by Wales whose four-try first half salvo inspired their 31-5…
12 hours ago
Ireland Overpowered By Wales In Cardiff

A young Ireland side were overpowered 31-5 by an experienced Wales in the opening game of the TikTok Women's Six…
21 hours ago
TikTok Women’s Six Nations: Wales v Ireland

Ireland and Wales are the first teams into battle in the 2023 TikTok Women's Six Nations. An exciting Irish squad…
1 day ago
Inside Camp: Captain’s Run In Cardiff With Nichola Fryday

We hear from Nichola Fryday at the Ireland Captain's Run in BT Cardiff Arms Park on the eve of the…
