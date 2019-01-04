Match Page - Scoreboard
11 hours ago
Inside Camp: Nichola Fryday Post Match From Wales
Ireland captain Nichola Fryday spoke about her disappointment after Ireland's 31-5 defeat in Wales but stressed that there were lessons…
12 hours ago
Ireland Overpowered By Wales In Cardiff
A young Ireland side were overpowered 31-5 by an experienced Wales in the opening game of the TikTok Women's Six…
21 hours ago
TikTok Women’s Six Nations: Wales v Ireland
Ireland and Wales are the first teams into battle in the 2023 TikTok Women's Six Nations. An exciting Irish squad…
