Ireland Overpowered By Wales In Cardiff

A young Ireland side were overpowered 31-5 by an experienced Wales in the opening game of the TikTok Women’s Six Nations. The home side dominated the game and secured a bonus point in the first half to lead 26-0 at half time.

Ireland battled gamely but could not match the Welsh physicality. Captain Nichola Fryday scored Ireland’s only try, driving over from close range in a second half that showed some brighter moments but it was not enough against dominant Welsh team.