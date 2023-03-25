Jump to main content

Ireland Overpowered By Wales In Cardiff

25th March 2023 16:21

By Editor

A young Ireland side were overpowered 31-5 by an experienced Wales in the opening game of the TikTok Women’s Six Nations. The home side dominated the game and secured a bonus point in the first half to lead 26-0 at half time.

Ireland battled gamely but could not match the Welsh physicality. Captain Nichola Fryday scored Ireland’s only try, driving over from close range in a second half that showed some brighter moments but it was not enough against dominant Welsh team.