Match Page - Scoreboard

World Ranking
18
Portugal
3
Ireland
9 hours ago
Preview
Summer Tour Test Match: Portugal v Ireland
Three more debutants will feature right from the off in Lisbon, as the Ireland Men's team close out their summer…
15 hours ago
In Pics
Captain’s Run In Lisbon
The Ireland Men's team completed one last run out in Lisbon today ahead of Saturday's Summer Tour Test match against…
1 day ago
Watch
‘I Like What I See Of Portugal. They Are A Threat’ – O’Connell
Interim Head Coach Paul O'Connell says that Ireland's training matches with Portugal ahead of the Rugby World Cup back in…
