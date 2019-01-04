Match Page - Scoreboard

Jump to main content

Ireland
Summer Tour Test Match: Portugal v Ireland
World Ranking

18

Portugal

3

Ireland

Summer Tour Test Match: Portugal v Ireland
9 hours ago
Preview

Summer Tour Test Match: Portugal v Ireland

Three more debutants will feature right from the off in Lisbon, as the Ireland Men's team close out their summer…
9 hours ago
Live Matches

Match Centre Live: Portugal v Ireland

Join us in the Match Centre for all the build up, live match coverage and match stats from Ireland's Summer…
Match Centre Live: Portugal v Ireland
15 hours ago
In Pics

Captain’s Run In Lisbon

The Ireland Men's team completed one last run out in Lisbon today ahead of Saturday's Summer Tour Test match against…
Jack Crowley 11/7/2025
1 day ago
Watch

‘I Like What I See Of Portugal. They Are A Threat’ – O’Connell

Interim Head Coach Paul O'Connell says that Ireland's training matches with Portugal ahead of the Rugby World Cup back in…
Paul O'Connell 10/7/2025
#TeamOfUs 2 days ago
News

Gavin To Start For Ireland As Osborne Gets Lions Call Up

Uncapped Connacht centre Hugh Gavin will start for Ireland against Portugal on Saturday as Leinster's Jamie Osborne has been called…
Gavin To Start For Ireland As Osborne Gets Lions Call Up
