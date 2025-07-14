Highlights: Ireland’s Summer Tour Wn Against Portugal

A record breaking win and three new capsmarked Ireland’s victory over Portugal in the seond test of the Summer Tour on Saturday.

Stuart McCloskey started it off with a try inside the opening minute, prop Thomas Clarkson got in on the act, and there were braces from debutants Hugh Gavin and Shayne Bolton, and Tommy O’Brien.

The second half continued in the same vein with a try from Craig Casey, a brace from Cian Prendergast and scores from Calvin Nash, Ciaran Frawley, a try on debut forAlex Kendellen while Ben Murphy also scored his first international try.

As well as impressing with ball in hand, Jack Crowley landed a record 12 conversions.

Speaking after the game captain Craig Casey said, “We talked about staying in it, no matter what the score was, and putting our game on it,” Casey said after the win. Last week we didn’t really play the way we wanted to play, so this week was nice, a dry ball, and we said be ruthless with it. That’s what the coaches wanted, and that’s what the coaches in Australia would probably be looking for as well, is mentality and stuff like that.”