‘We Wanted An 80 Minute Performance’ – Casey

Ireland Captain Craig Casey said that there was a real focus on producing an 80 minute performance against Portugal. The skipper, one of Ireland’s try scorers in a record breaking performance said it was “what the coaches wanted, and that’s what the coaches in Australia would probably be looking for as well, is mentality and stuff like that.”

“We talked about staying in it, no matter what the score was, and putting our game on it,” Casey said after the win.

“Last week we didn’t really play the way we wanted to play, so this week was nice, a dry ball, and we said be ruthless with it. That’s what the coaches wanted, and that’s what the coaches in Australia would probably be looking for as well, is mentality and stuff like that.

“I think that came out in spades.”

Interim Head Coach Paul O’Connell said, “It’s tough for Portugal. They lost 14 players after the World Cup, and they’re in a rebuilding phase now. “They played a 6:2 as well, and lost their two backs early on.

“It made it a real challenge for them. so I was sorry for Portugal but delighted for our boys. Just their attitude is phenomenal. It’s a different type of tour, particularly when a Lions tour happens, and one like this when we lose so many players.

“So, for us to get so many players capped and for them to train with the application they’ve had, and play with the mentality they had, is very pleasing, and it’s good for the future of Irish rugby.”