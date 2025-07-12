Ireland Prove Too Strong For Portugal With Record Score

Ireland proved far too strong for host Portugal in the second test of the Summer Tour with what is the Ireland Men’s team’s biggest ever win at Test level – with records falling for points scored (106), winning margin (99), and also tries (16) and conversions (12) scored.

Stuart McCloskey started it off with a try inside the opening minute, prop Thomas Clarkson got in on the act, and there were braces from debutants Hugh Gavin and Shayne Bolton, and Tommy O’Brien.

As well as impressing with ball in hand, Jack Crowley landed seven of his eight conversion attempts in the first half. Ireland lead 0-54 at half time.

The second half continued in the same vein with a try from Craig Casey, a brace from Cian Prendergast and scores from Calvin Nash, Ciaran Frawley, a try on debut forAlex Kendellen while Ben Murphy also scored his first international try.

The final score of the game and Ireland’s 16th try was a penalty try to bring the score to 7 – 106.