Match Page - Scoreboard

Summer Tour Second Test: Japan v Ireland
Related news

Ireland team to play Japan
7 hours ago
Japan Tour 2022 – Japan v Ireland 2nd Test

11 hours ago
Summer Tour Second Test: Japan v Ireland

Jess Keating and Women's National Talent Squad member Emma Tilly are hoping to join Jo Brown in making their Test…
Summer Tour Second Test: Japan v Ireland
12 hours ago
Fryday: We Want To Finish Tour On A High

A 'sharp' session in demanding conditions as Ireland completed their preparations for the second Test of the Japan tour. Captain…
Fryday: We Want To Finish Tour On A High
#NothingLikeIt 15 hours ago
McWilliams: They Deserve An Opportunity And The Time To Shine

Injuries may have forced his hand slightly, but Ireland head coach Greg McWilliams says the players brought into the matchday…
McWilliams: They Deserve An Opportunity And The Time To Shine
17 hours ago
Ireland Captain’s Run In Tokyo

The Ireland squad completed their preparations for Saturday's second and final Test against Japan in Tokyo this morning. Greg McWilliams'…
Ireland Captain’s Run In Tokyo
