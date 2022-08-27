Ireland Lose Second Test As Tour Ends In Drawn Series
Japan showed their mettle this week as they bounced back from the first test loss to Ireland to draw the series.
A bright start from Ireland, with a try from Natasja Behan, wasn’t enough as the hosts dominated possession and showed their experienced against a young Ireland side. Japan went in 12-5 up at half time and continued their dominant form in the second half to finish 29-10.
Speaking after the game Head Coach Greg McWilliams paid tribute to Japan’s effort, “I think we saw today a side that is heading to a World Cup. We put a huge effort into last week and it was hard for us to maintain that this week but it has been a wonderful tour and we want to thank the Japanese people who made us feel so welcome.”