Match Page - Scoreboard

World Ranking
1
Ireland
12
Samoa
5 hours ago
Preview
Rugby World Cup Warm-Up Match: Ireland v Samoa
Ireland conclude their series of Rugby World Cup warm-up fixtures against Samoa, in what will be the teams' first meeting…
20 hours ago
Watch
Inside Camp: Captain’s Run Update From Bayonne
Iain Henderson will captain Ireland in their final match before the Rugby World Cup. He spoke to media after Captain's…
2 days ago
Watch
Inside Camp: Farrell Looking For Another Step Forward Against Samoa
Head Coach Andy Farrell says he wants to see Ireland build on the positives from the game against England as…
