Match Page - Scoreboard

Ireland
Vodafone

Rugby World Cup Warm-Up Match: Ireland v Samoa
World Ranking

1

Ireland

12

Samoa

5 hours ago
Rugby World Cup Warm-Up Match: Ireland v Samoa

Ireland conclude their series of Rugby World Cup warm-up fixtures against Samoa, in what will be the teams' first meeting…
20 hours ago
Inside Camp: Captain’s Run In Bayonne

Check out the latest images from the Ireland team in Bayonne as they completed Captain's Run at Stade Jean Dauger…
Finlay Bealham and Tom O'Toole 25/8/2023
20 hours ago
Inside Camp: Captain’s Run Update From Bayonne

Iain Henderson will captain Ireland in their final match before the Rugby World Cup. He spoke to media after Captain's…
Iain Henderson 4/8/2023
2 days ago
Inside Camp: Farrell Looking For Another Step Forward Against Samoa

Head Coach Andy Farrell says he wants to see Ireland build on the positives from the game against England as…
Andy Farrell 24/8/2023
#TeamOfUs 2 days ago
Ireland Team Named To Face Samoa In Bayonne

Head Coach Andy Farrell has named his Ireland Match Day Squad to face Samoa in Saturday's final Rugby World Cup…
