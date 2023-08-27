Highlights: Ireland 17 Samoa 13

A player of the match performance from Conor Murray, including scoring one of Ireland’s three tries, helped Ireland to steady the ship and overcome a 10-7 deficit at halftime to beat Samoa 17-13 at a rain lashed Stade Jean Dauger in Bayonne.

Jimmy O’Brien and Rob Herring also touched down in a match that saw Cian Healy limp off with a calf injury on the day he became Ireland’s most capped making his 125th appearance.

Speaking after the game Murray said, “Samoa made us really, really fight for the win today, and we can be happy with the way we ground it out. We got the result and we’ll have plenty to review on Monday.”

