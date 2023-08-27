Jump to main content

Home

Matches

Tickets

Shop

Menu

Ireland
Vodafone

Highlights: Ireland 17 Samoa 13

Video

27th August 2023 11:26

By Editor

Conor Murray beats Jonathan Taumateine to the ball to score their second try 26/8/2023

A player of the match performance from Conor Murray, including scoring one of Ireland’s three tries, helped Ireland to steady the ship and overcome  a 10-7 deficit at halftime to beat Samoa 17-13 at a rain lashed Stade Jean Dauger in Bayonne.

Jimmy O’Brien and Rob Herring also touched down in a match that saw Cian Healy limp off with a calf injury on the day he became Ireland’s most capped making his 125th appearance.

Speaking after the game Murray said, “Samoa made us really, really fight for the win today, and we can be happy with the way we ground it out. We got the result and we’ll have plenty to review on Monday.”

Match Centre: Ireland v Samoa As It Happened

Andy Farrell Post Match Reaction

 

 

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

 

 