Match Page - Scoreboard
Match Page - Overview - Head to Head
Match Page - Overview - Ireland Senior Form Guide
Match Page - Overview - Last 3 Meetings
World Ranking
3
Ireland
5
Argentina
Related news
14 hours ago
News
Ireland v Argentina Match Programme
Coming to the match on tonight? Get a copy of the match programme which includes a souvenir classic match ticket.…
1 day ago
Watch
There’s Real Excitement To Be Back On Friday Night – Doris
Captain's Run was conducted against the unusual backdrop of the Bowl at UCD as the Ireland squad put the finishing…
Match Page - Preview - Lineups
Blog Stats Blog and Stats Events
Live
Match Page - Headline Stats
Match Page - Live - Summary
Match Page - Live - Timeline
Match Page - Live - Summary
Match Page - Live - Timeline
Match Page - Lineups - Performance
Teams Players