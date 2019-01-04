Match Page - Scoreboard

Jump to main content

Ireland
Vodafone

IRFU President Declan Madden with the Ireland team 14/11/2024
World Ranking

3

Ireland

5

Argentina

Match Centre: Ireland v Argentina
4 hours ago
Match Centre: Ireland v Argentina

6 hours ago
Match Preview: Ireland v Argentina

Ireland will be hoping to bounce back from a disappointing loss against New Zealand when Felipe Contepomi’s Pumas come to…
IRFU President Declan Madden with the Ireland team 14/11/2024
14 hours ago
Ireland v Argentina Match Programme

Coming to the match on tonight? Get a copy of the match programme which includes a souvenir classic match ticket.…
Ireland v Argentina Match Programme
1 day ago
There’s Real Excitement To Be Back On Friday Night – Doris

Captain's Run was conducted against the unusual backdrop of the Bowl at UCD as the Ireland squad put the finishing…
Caelan Doris 14/11/2024
1 day ago
Ireland Team Captain’s Run At UCD

The Ireland team Captain's Run took place at UCD earlier today as the squad put the final preparations in place…
Ireland Team Captain’s Run At UCD
Match Page - Preview - Lineups

Match Page - Headline Stats

Match Page - Live - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Match Page - Live - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Match Page - Lineups - Performance

Match Page - Headline Stats

Match Page - Statistics - Team Performance

Match Page - Statistics - Player Statistics