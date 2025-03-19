Match Page - Scoreboard

Jump to main content

Ireland

Guinness Women’s Six Nations: Italy v Ireland
Match Centre: Guinness Women's Six Nations – Italy v Ireland
4 hours ago
Match Centre: Guinness Women's Six Nations – Italy v Ireland

5 hours ago
Guinness Women's Six Nations: Italy v Ireland

Improving their record away from home is a big goal for Ireland in 2025, and they get their first shot…
Guinness Women’s Six Nations: Italy v Ireland
#IrishRugby 17 hours ago
'It's Really Built My Resilience' – Reilly On Coming Back From A Second ACL Injury

Scrum half Aoibheann Reilly, one of three changes to the Ireland team this week, wants to get the attack firing…
‘It’s Really Built My Resilience’ – Reilly On Coming Back From A Second ACL Injury
17 hours ago
Captain's Run In Parma

Ireland enjoyed one last run out today ahead of tomorrow's Guinness Women's Six Nations Round 2 clash with Italy in…
Edel McMahon and Christy Haney 29/3/2025
1 day ago
Inside Ireland Camp: Week 2 Italy v Ireland

Round 2 of the Guinness Women's Six Nations and after Ireland's three try performance against France it was back to…
Dorothy Wall with Edel McMahon 19/3/2025
