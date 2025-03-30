Highlights: Ireland’s Record Win In Parma

Ireland claimed their first victory over Italy since 2022 with a 54-12 win at the Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi in Parma.

Aoife Dalton opened the scoring for Ireland just a minute into the game and that set the template for the rest of the match. The bonus point was secured by half-time with two tries from Anna McGann either side of one from Amee Leigh Costigan.

Dorothy Wall, Brittany Hogan and Linda Djougang added three more in the second half before McGann secured Ireland’s eighth and her hat-trick with the clock in the red.

Dalton was named Guinness Player of the Match after a standout performance, excelling in both attack and defence. She made over seven carries, racking up more than 40 metres, and also put in a relentless defensive shift, completing over 15 tackles.