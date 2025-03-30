It Was A Real Team Performance – Anna McGann

Righting some wrongs and turning in a team performance were part of the narrative for the Ireland team in the build up to Round 2 of the Guinness Women’s Six Nations against Italy in Parma.

Anna McGann’s spectacular hat-trick were part of an eight try record score for Ireland against their hosts that helped to achieve those objectives; she spoke to Irish Rugby TV after the match about the game and what it means to the squad.

The team will have a chance to regroup as they head into a down week in the tournament before they host reigning champions England at Virgin Media Park in Cork on Saturday, April 12th.