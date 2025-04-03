McGann’s Hat-Trick Score Selected As Try Of The Round

Ireland winger Anna McGann’s third and final try against Italy has been voted the Try of the Round after the second weekend of the Guinness Women’s Six Nations .

In what was an action-packed round featuring some eye-catching scores, dual international McGann (36%) saw off tough competition from Meg Jones (24%), Teani Feleu (27%), and Abby Dow (13%) to claim the honour.

Ireland’s closing effort in an excellent 54-12 win capped off a McGann hat-trick in the Parma sunshine as Scott Bemand’s side registered their first victory of the 2025 Championship, moving up to third in the table in the process.

With the clock in the red, Emily Lane got her hands on the ball near the halfway line after good defensive work from fellow replacements Dorothy Wall and Siobhán McCarthy to force the game’s final turnover.

Crisp passing between Enya Breen, captain Edel McMahon, and Stacey Flood, moving play into midfield, opened the way for front rowers Clíodhna Moloney and Christy Haney to build momentum with their direct carries and sharp handling skills.

The pair combined nealty to put Dannah O’Brien into space, the young out-half dashing up to the Italian 10-metre line before releasing McGann whose quick feet, as she gathered the pass, caused the covering Beatrice Capomaggi to check slightly, and the Athlone native accelerated clear from the right wing.

🤩 𝐓𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐫 🏉 You've chosen @IrishRugby's Anna McGann and her third try on the weekend as your winner 💪#GuinnessW6N pic.twitter.com/64k0yApzKu — Guinness Women's Six Nations (@Womens6Nations) April 3, 2025

These were the 26-year-old’s first 15s international tries as she won her eighth Test cap. She paid a touching tribute after each try to her late father Mick by kissing the taping on her right wrist which had ‘Dad’ written on it.

Speaking to Irish Rugby TV afterwards, McGann modestly said: “To be fair, I only dotted down the ball. The girls did all the hard work. They were full team tries, and it was just class to be a part of it.

“It felt unbelievable. It was such a team performance from the start to the very finish. I think we showed real resilience at times, especially just at the end of the first half, keeping them out of our try-line for about five minutes.

“It’s just an unbelievable feeling to rewrite the past here in Parma. It’s a new era for us.”

She added: “We were very frustrated after the France game. There were multiple times where we could have executed and gotten scores, and we didn’t.

“So, I think that was a real focus for us this week and I think you could see out there our execution was a lot higher than it was (against France).

“There are still things that we want to fix and we will going towards the next game but all in all, quite happy with that.”

The Ireland Women (sponsored by Aon) resume their Six Nations campaign with their second home match, entertaining reigning champions England at Cork’s Virgin Media Park on Saturday week (April 12). Tickets are available to buy here.